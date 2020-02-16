Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Short Interest Update

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,366 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSQ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,791 shares. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

