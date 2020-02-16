Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Takes $314,000 Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.85.

NYSE AEP traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,956 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.45. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $104.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

