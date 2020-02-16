Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Takes $217,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,534,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,391,000 after buying an additional 1,838,672 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,835,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

VLO traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,990,406 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

