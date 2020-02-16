Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.41. 340,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $29.21.

