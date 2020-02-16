Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 976.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000.

NYSEARCA SPHB traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 127,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,423. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

