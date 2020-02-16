Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Makes New $241,000 Investment in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 576,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 543,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,428,000 after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 492,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,355 shares. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $127.86 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.86.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

