Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Invests $34,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 131.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 396,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,999,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter.

RPG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.38. The stock had a trading volume of 109,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,647. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average of $122.74. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $109.89 and a 1 year high of $135.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

