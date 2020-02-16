Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €53.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC set a €53.30 ($61.98) target price on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €57.92 ($67.34).

Shares of FP opened at €45.25 ($52.62) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.08. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

