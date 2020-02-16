TokenPay Price Tops $0.0592 on Major Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, TOPBTC and Liquid. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $988,927.00 and $61,750.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00046807 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00068964 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001012 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00088016 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,474.02 or 1.04694101 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000582 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,896,059 coins and its circulating supply is 16,694,078 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.