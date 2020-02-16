Titcoin Price Down 26.2% This Week (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, Titcoin has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Titcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Titcoin has a total market capitalization of $19,677.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,945.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.70 or 0.04405261 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00770571 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020853 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000375 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Titcoin

Titcoin (CRYPTO:TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 65,898,190 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin . The official website for Titcoin is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

