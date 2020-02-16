Titan Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $103,434.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 140.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $103,434.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 184.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003223 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000157 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

