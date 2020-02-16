Tikcro Technologies (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Tikcro Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, 467 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

Get Tikcro Technologies alerts:

Tikcro Technologies (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It pursues an early stage biotechnology project generating new antibodies for cancer treatment addressing immune modulation. This project is based on technology from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. It promotes a new approach for the generation of antibodies which are expected to have selectivity and blocking capabilities and, as a result, are expected to effectively modulate the immune system.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Tikcro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tikcro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.