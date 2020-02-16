Tidex Token Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $5,272.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.58 or 0.03046219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00237169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00147632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022240 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

