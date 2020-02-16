Thore Cash (TCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40,943.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $40,943.00 and $63,148.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

