Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,865 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of M. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Macy’s by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

