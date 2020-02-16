Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of GMS worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GMS by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 314,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 45,170 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the third quarter worth $7,872,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 154.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 84,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMS. ValuEngine lowered GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $28.74 on Friday. GMS Inc has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $861.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

