Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $13,435,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,422,000 after buying an additional 133,008 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Capri by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

CPRI opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

