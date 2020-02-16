Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,801 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

AHH opened at $18.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. ValuEngine cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

