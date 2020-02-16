Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Triumph Bancorp worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $214,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK opened at $41.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBK. BidaskClub cut Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

