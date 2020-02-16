Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 185.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $43.93 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

