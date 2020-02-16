Tether (USDT) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010151 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, BtcTurk, BTC-Alpha and Kryptono. Tether has a total market cap of $4.65 billion and $59.92 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.51 or 0.03016510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00235707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00144638 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022152 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, CoinEx, Kraken, ZB.COM, Gate.io, TOPBTC, C2CX, Coinut, IDAX, Cobinhood, TDAX, BitForex, Bit-Z, MBAex, Iquant, Kryptono, Binance, LBank, QBTC, IDCM, Sistemkoin, DigiFinex, Bittrex, B2BX, CoinTiger, CoinBene, Instant Bitex, Liqui, Upbit, DragonEX, Huobi, Poloniex, BigONE, BitMart, EXX, ChaoEX, ABCC, UEX, Trade By Trade, Bibox, BTC-Alpha, OKEx, BtcTurk, OOOBTC, HitBTC, FCoin, Bitfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

