Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $410.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a $410.00 price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 48.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $800.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $567.77 and a 200-day moving average of $352.98. The firm has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.51. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 17,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.44, for a total transaction of $5,725,614.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,673 shares of company stock worth $7,425,192 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

