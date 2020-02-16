Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.85-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9-3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.

Shares of TEX stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.71.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In other Terex news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $148,713.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 518 shares of company stock worth $14,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

