Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.98.

TME stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. 7,405,700 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,169,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

