Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Rating Reiterated by Loop Capital

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by equities research analysts at Loop Capital in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.64.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $95.91 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average of $82.79.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $891,983.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,003.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $939,166. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

