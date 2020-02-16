Telstra Co. Ltd (ASX:TLS) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020 // Comments off

Telstra Co. Ltd (ASX:TLS) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

ASX:TLS opened at A$3.77 ($2.67) on Friday. Telstra has a 52 week low of A$3.08 ($2.18) and a 52 week high of A$4.01 ($2.84). The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$3.79 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.