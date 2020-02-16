Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 24,093 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,093 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Comerica worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 636.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $62.76. 1,403,404 shares of the company traded hands. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.97.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

