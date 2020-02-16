Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of McKesson worth $13,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 6.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,157,609 shares. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $169.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.71.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

