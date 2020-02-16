Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.35 Million Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,150 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hess were worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.34. 7,043,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.12. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $53.58 and a 52 week high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cfra downgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at $90,716,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,404 shares of company stock worth $20,407,635 over the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

