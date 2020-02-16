Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $16.02 Million Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,277 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $16,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,989 shares of company stock worth $3,684,700 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.96. 4,706,305 shares of the company were exchanged. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $44.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

