Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.72 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 17,531 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $14,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after buying an additional 230,170 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 536,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,453,000 after buying an additional 205,032 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,782 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after buying an additional 64,114 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $61,336,000 after buying an additional 24,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 176,787 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,034,000 after buying an additional 40,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

PANW stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.25. The stock had a trading volume of 631,491 shares. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $192.17 and a 52 week high of $260.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.59.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $503,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,562 shares of company stock worth $11,132,020 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

