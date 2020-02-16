Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $11.67 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of United Rentals worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.86. 601,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.96. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

