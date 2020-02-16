Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.50 Million Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.13% of Voya Financial worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 30.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,363,000 after acquiring an additional 91,509 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 205,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 61,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NYSE VOYA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,585 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.36. Voya Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $63.37.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

