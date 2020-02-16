Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 30,874 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.15% of Lear worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,790 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lear by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

NYSE LEA traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,944 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.52. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $159.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.