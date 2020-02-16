Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 132,525 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 132.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,525 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of CF Industries worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in CF Industries by 20.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 522.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 13.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 19,919 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday. Stephens downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CF traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.30. 5,653,804 shares of the stock were exchanged. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $55.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.78.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

