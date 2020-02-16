TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCG BDC’s earnings. TCG BDC reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TCG BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TCG BDC.

CGBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of TCG BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

CGBD stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 169,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,700. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $810.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.87. TCG BDC has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

