TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCG BDC’s earnings. TCG BDC reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that TCG BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TCG BDC.
CGBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of TCG BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
CGBD stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 169,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,700. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $810.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.87. TCG BDC has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
About TCG BDC
TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.
