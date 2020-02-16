Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $94.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Taro Pharmaceutical Industries an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,941.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TARO traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $72.92. 32,089 shares of the company traded hands. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average is $82.95.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $147.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

