Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 101 ($1.33) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 107 ($1.41).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a sell rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talktalk Telecom Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 118.14 ($1.55).

TALK stock opened at GBX 113.90 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 36.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95.45 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69).

In other news, insider Tristia Harrison acquired 171,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £199,485.20 ($262,411.47).

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

