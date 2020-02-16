Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.30 to -$0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $64.9 million to $65.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.39 million.Talend also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -1.44–1.37 EPS.

Shares of Talend stock traded down $3.39 on Friday, hitting $34.27. 2,504,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.65. Talend has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $53.09.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Talend will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Talend from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on Talend and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.86.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

