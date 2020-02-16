Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.44–1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.6. The company issued revenue guidance of $277-279 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $296.6 million.Talend also updated its FY20 guidance to -$1.44 to -$1.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLND. ValuEngine cut Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Talend from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on Talend and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.27. 2,504,614 shares of the stock traded hands. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 million. Research analysts expect that Talend will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.