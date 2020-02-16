Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) Receives €15.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €15.90 ($18.49).

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTK shares. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

ETR TTK traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €11.86 ($13.79). 56,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.02 million and a PE ratio of 9.12. Takkt has a 12 month low of €10.52 ($12.23) and a 12 month high of €15.98 ($18.58). The company has a 50 day moving average of €12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29.

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

