T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Neutral Rating from HSBC

HSBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC currently has a $86.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMUS. Cowen lowered their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded T-Mobile Us from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.92.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $96.48 on Wednesday. T-Mobile Us has a 1-year low of $68.16 and a 1-year high of $96.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,322 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth about $46,126,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth about $35,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.