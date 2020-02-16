Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,179 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. 8,402,968 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

