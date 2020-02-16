Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 737 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,886,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,774,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 298.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 799,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,557,000 after purchasing an additional 598,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,470,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,641,000 after purchasing an additional 341,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.07. 6,510,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,743,120. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $274.10 and a one year high of $339.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.02 and a 200 day moving average of $309.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

