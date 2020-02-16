Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 2,066 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,941.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,509,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,940 shares of company stock worth $2,730,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BMRN traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.01. 766,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $96.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.94.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

