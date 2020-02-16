Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.07 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,886. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $82.45 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.21.

