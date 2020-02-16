Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,415 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,577,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,494,000 after purchasing an additional 51,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.43. 350,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,385. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.43 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average of $123.31.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

