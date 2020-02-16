Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 450 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.61. 425,178 shares of the stock traded hands. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $178.57 and a 1 year high of $294.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

