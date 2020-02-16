Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 3,713 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 38.2% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 43,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 109,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.32. The company had a trading volume of 613,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,849. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.94. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.25 and a 1-year high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

