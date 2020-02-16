Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 2,202 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.03. The stock had a trading volume of 617,914 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $56.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $964,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,069,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 378,849 shares of company stock worth $20,228,129. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.